In Gov. Ron DeSantis’ Florida, we’re hiring soldiers to work as prison guards and former cops to work as teachers. The reason is simple: We’re not paying our guards or teachers enough to retain who we need. These are not plug-and-play professions. The state should get serious about its priorities.
State lawmakers approved a request last week from the Department of Corrections to free up $31.25 million that, at least in part, will pay the costs of deploying Florida National Guard members to prisons. The agency’s CFO told legislative leaders the money would be used to pay up to 300 guard members to be deployed to prisons until July.
Guard members will help with several jobs including securing prison perimeters and issuing supplies to inmates, which should free up more correctional officers to move into the prison compounds to serve in direct contact with inmates. The guard expects to have enough volunteers to fulfill the correction department’s request. Guard volunteers will be paid for the work. The plan will also allow the department to “contract with Florida county facilities for additional staffing” if necessary.
This Band-Aid is no substitute for a real strategy to adequately staff Florida’s prisons, where low pay, high officer turnover and deteriorating facilities have for years posed a danger to inmates and correctional workers alike. As the News Service of Florida reported, lawmakers have approved pay raises and hiring bonuses for corrections workers over the past year, hiking starting pay from $16.40 to $20 per hour for officers and offering retention-pay increases of up to $2,500 for employees who remain on the job. Officials say that hiring is currently moving “in the right direction,” but the department has a 24% employee vacancy rate statewide — rates at some facilities are higher — and more than 4,000 positions remain unfilled.
This crisis has been in full view for years, and now this neglect of duty has fallen on the guard. The response mirrors the same gimmick that Florida is using to fill thousands of vacant teaching positions. The governor announced in August he wanted incentives to create an easier path for retired law enforcement officers and other first responders to enter the teaching field. A smarter strategy would be to recognize that a teacher deficit nationwide means that a state that ranks 48th in the nation in average teacher salaries needs to start paying teachers what they’re worth.
DeSantis has bragged for months as he seeks reelection about Florida’s record $21.8 billion surplus in the 2021-22 fiscal year. But he’s scraping for teachers and prison guards, as if education and public safety were not essential public services. The state should be paying guards adequately for this dangerous work, and longer term, looking to curb the prison pipeline and the need to operate so many of these costly facilities. Turning to the guard seems like another exercise in buying time while continuing to fund Florida on the cheap.