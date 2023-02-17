In 2022, a momentous event occurred that forever changed the trajectory of human history. OpenAI unveiled DALL-E and ChatGPT — two powerful artificial intelligence tools that give any person with an internet connection the gift of artistic expression and storytelling. With the power of these tools, people are now no longer constrained by their physical or cognitive limitations, and can now turn their wildest ideas into masterpieces with ease. But as with any revolutionary technology, there is a dark side to consider: the possibility that these AI tools, and those yet to come, will ultimately replace human creativity altogether.

These AI applications harness the power of machine learning to create stunning works that were once thought impossible for a machine. Prior to their release, AI-generated content was limited and simplistic. Now, it has passed the famous Turing Test and can answer just about any question you ask it.