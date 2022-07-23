Former President Barack Obama recently gave a speech in which he attacked the critics of “identity politics.” At the June Copenhagen Democracy Summit Obama said: “I have little sympathy for reactionaries who cynically condemn identity politics or cancel culture when really all they’re doing is trying to preserve existing privilege or excuse entrenched injustice, or bigotry. I mean, the original identity politics is racism and sexism and homophobia. That’s nothing if not identity politics, and it’s done a lot more harm than some tweet from an aggrieved liberal.”

“Reactionaries”?