America is a land of prosperity; a shining beacon of light that illuminates an otherwise dark world wherever it lays its flag. It is a land built on the promise of freedom and liberty from the constraints of government, and on the fulfillment of one’s destiny. It is not a land built on one religion, but it is a land under God. It is not a land built on one culture, but it is a land built on a shared idea. America has prospered for generations and has become a world superpower precisely because its people do not live in fear, but in freedom, that they do not live for themselves, but for their shared destiny. It is a land that has had its trials but has continually changed because of its foundational promises.

The nation has been plagued by a pervasive sickness that has tainted its very essence for almost a decade. The people are bitterly divided, the government has lost credibility and leadership has been compromised. This internal decay has created vulnerabilities that adversaries can exploit to wage covert warfare against us without any formal declaration of war.

