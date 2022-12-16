It has taken grousing from our European allies to bring home to Americans the importance of Congress’s investments in green energy for our future. The dispute also showcases how much the policy winds have shifted away from the economic laissez faire of the 1980s and 1990s.

There are many paradoxes here, not the least being that some Europeans are unhappy with the United States for behaving more like ... Europe. And by pushing for clean energy, the Inflation Reduction Act signed into law by President Biden means that the United States is now playing a leading role in facing up to the climate crisis. That’s exactly what many Europeans wanted us to do.