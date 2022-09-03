From its pop culture to its politics, California has long been a bellwether of America’s future. The state’s bold new rule phasing out gasoline-powered, carbon-spewing cars and light trucks is a big leap toward ensuring that the whole planet has a future at all.

The transition away from gas guzzlers that contribute to climate change is already underway. What California’s welcome rule accomplishes is an ambitious new timetable. The California Air Resources Board told automakers Thursday that the percentage of new zero-emissions vehicles they sell in the nation’s most populous state must begin climbing steadily in 2026 — and must reach 100% by 2035. No more than one-fifth of those new cars can be plug-in hybrids. The rest must be fully electric or run on some other zero-emissions technology.