There’s a line from Shakespeare for any situation. “Uneasy lies the head that wears a crown” from his “Henry IV, Part II” is appropriate for King Charles III, as he takes up his long-awaited crown, and in exchange sets down his lifelong passions and causes. There’s a real pathos to that transition, especially on subjects such as climate change and the environment, where Charles has been not merely correct, but a generation ahead of the curve.

Long derided by critics as “the meddling prince” for his outspoken advocacy on matters of government policy, Charles now occupies a position in which — under the terms of Britain’s unwritten constitution — he is expected to express no opinions at all. Asked during a 2018 BBC documentary whether his habit of speaking his mind would continue once he became king, Charles replied: “No. It won’t. I’m not that stupid. I do realize that it is a separate exercise being sovereign.”