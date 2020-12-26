Cheers: To the U.S. Coast Guard, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office and Naval Air Station Key West, who were joined by other state agencies during the weekend in the search for a missing kayaker off Stock Island. Although the man, Licheng Fang of California, was not found, crews from each worked closely together to search for him throughout the weekend.
Cheers: To local sanitation workers during this holiday season, whose workload increases markedly. Think about some folding money gifts to these hard workers. In the day, the trucks were inscribed with “Free snow removal” and “We cater weddings.”
Cheers: To the beautiful “mild” weather we have had for the last several days. If you are close to marshes or standing water, you are certainly enjoying the relief from some of our smallest and peskiest residents. Yes, no-see-ums and the mosquitoes are taking out their sweaters and staying away from us.
Cheers: Double cheer to the joyful pilots who accompany Santa’s sleigh, led by Rudolph when it flies over the Keys, “enroute to children in South America.” Seeing that big red nose come through cloud cover and circle our islands has restored belief in many a child plus some grownups as well. Heigh-ho and away!
Cheers: To the Key West High wrestling team for hosting, the best it could for the sport, a socially-distanced seven-team invitational which allowed the athletes to compete while also keeping the fans and officials as safe as possible.
Cheers: To us Florida Keys residents for enduring what is arguably been the toughest year in Keys and the world’s history.
— The Citizen