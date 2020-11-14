Cheers: To our Monroe County veterans, and to all of the nation’s veterans, whose service has helped to protect our valuable freedoms. Our gratitude and respect is never-ending.
Jeers: To another U.S. 1 traffic study being explored by Monroe County planning staff. Earlier this year, the Monroe County Commission voted to not accept a previous traffic study that would have stopped commercial development and the development of apartments, because there is too much traffic on U.S. 1. Instead of accepting that study, the commission called for a new one. This appears to be just another waste of taxpayers’ money.
Cheers: To Monroe County employee Donald Lowrie, whose selfless actions in 2018 helped possibly save the life of an 8-year-old girl being attacked by two large pit bulls. Lowrie, a U.S. Army veteran, was awarded the Employee of the Year that year by Monroe County; last month, it was announced he would receive the prestigious Carnegie Medal, which is the highest honor for civilian heroism in the United States.
Jeers: To the Key West City Commission for deciding to withdraw Mayor Teri Johnston’s proposal that would have enacted a curfew on the city’s bars and restaurants in the fight against the increase in COVID-19 cases. As Monroe County recorded nearly 100 new cases in just two days, taking the necessary precautions and enforcing them — whatever those solutions may be — would be the prudent thing to do.
Cheers: To the Marathon High cross country teams making another return trip to the FHSAA State Championships. The Lady ‘Fins are going for the second consecutive year, while the Dolphins boys are making their sixth straight trip to the state championship event.
Jeers: To candidates for political office who don’t reside in the area they are elected to represent. This is an issue for many counties in the state, and it needs to be addressed by our leadership, both in Tallahassee and right here in Monroe County. Common sense dictates those who live in the area they represent have a much-clearer view of the concerns and needs of its residents.
Cheers: To our residents who heeded the call for hurricane preparedness. Although a busy season, Monroe County has largely been spared the devastation of years past, such as Hurricane Irma, so it would be easy to be lulled into inaction. But residents heard loud and clear that Tropical Storm Eta was quickly approaching, and we took quick, decisive action. Well done.
Jeers: To Tropical Storm (or hurricane) Eta, for the storm’s continued assault on Florida, from its track through the Keys and into the Gulf of Mexico, and onward across the middle of the state. Although finally out to seas, Eta provided one last lash with torrential rains and flooding on Friday — the 13th. What a year 2020 has been.
Cheers: To those Monroe County Sheriff’s Office employees recently promoted to leadership positions, taking control for numerous retiring officials. The continuity provided by promoting from within gives residents a sense of security while rewarding these individuals for their hard work and efforts to protect our communities.
— The Citizen