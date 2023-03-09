Chicken Little alarms were recently voiced in the United States Supreme Court that eliminating or narrowing immunity from suit social media platforms enjoy for third-party postings under Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act would cause the sky to fall on their operations. Based on oral arguments held on Feb. 21-22, the twin cases, Gonzalez v. Google and Twitter v. Taamneh, are likely to leave the blanket immunity for social media behemoths completely or virtually undisturbed.

What’s wrong with this picture?