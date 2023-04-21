In a world shrouded by a veil of secrecy, the common man seldom sees the twisted alliance between the ruling class and corporate giants. The global pandemic unleashed a wave of destruction that demanded swift action. Yet, the thirst for power and control drove governments to unprecedented heights, forging unholy alliances with pharmaceutical conglomerates that put profits above people. The sinister collusion threatened to tear the very fabric of society apart and jeopardize the lives of billions in the name of greed.

In the early days of the pandemic, a united America stood firmly behind the notion that lockdowns were the only way to curb the rampant spread of COVID-19. The majority of the population, gripped by the fear of a disease with no cure, took the necessary precautions to avoid contracting the deadly virus. Amidst the uncertainty and the looming threat of death, people’s natural instinct to protect themselves and their loved ones kicked in, prompting them to stay indoors and practice social distancing.