One of the noblest things the United States and other developed nations have done over the past few decades has been to save the lives of tens of millions of people in poorer countries from preventable infectious diseases. And one of the bank-shot cruelties of the coronavirus pandemic has been to seriously undermine those gains.

Take the case of the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Malaria and Tuberculosis. The United States has its own highly effective programs to oppose infectious diseases, including the President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR) and the President’s Malaria Initiative (PMI). But the Global Fund was created in 2002 to share the burden of such efforts. The United States’ portion of the fund’s budget is capped at 33% — meaning that other donors must come up with 67% to trigger America’s full contribution.