If you are like me and a fan of Monday Night Football, then you watched in horrified disbelief as 24-year-old Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the turf in cardiac arrest after being struck in the chest by another player’s helmet.

The game against the Cincinnati Bengals halted abruptly as medical personnel frantically tried to restart Hamlin’s heart as he lay on the field surrounded by weeping players taking a knee. The horror show played out live on TV before millions of sports fans. Immediately following his transport to the hospital, Hamlin remained sedated and hospitalized in intensive care while those who loved him prayed.