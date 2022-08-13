Wait, what? All of a sudden, Democrats are no longer in disarray. Instead, they’re marching in tight formation and achieving major goals. It’s such an unfamiliar sensation that it’s almost hard to recognize when it’s happening.

Transformational legislation like the sweeping Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) wasn’t possible, according to the hive-mind narrative that many in Washington followed as recently as a few weeks ago. President Joe Biden’s ambitious agenda was supposedly dead in the water. Squabbling Democrats would limp into the midterm elections, the only question how badly they would lose.