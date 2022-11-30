Though physicists tell us time travel is impossible, two recent events are tempting me to believe in it anyway. The first is the news that Michael Lewis, America’s most successful business writer, began following Sam Bankman-Fried around six months before SBF’s crypto empire collapsed into dust and recriminations. The second is the announcement that Bob Iger, the former chief executive of Disney, has returned to the company’s helm, ousting successor Bob Chapek.

In the annals of show business, few actors have managed Iger’s perfect timing. He stepped down in February 2020, leaving Chapek to negotiate a pandemic that shuttered movie theaters and the company’s iconic theme park and cruise businesses. Chapek got to shepherd Iger’s streaming strategy through its early growing pains, losing gobs of money on content in hopes of eventually creating a loyal audience of subscribers who could be milked for higher fees. Then, when interest rates rose, consumers pulled back, and the streaming business panicked investors by unexpectedly losing $1.5 billion in the fourth quarter, a restive Disney board brought Iger back to play returning hero.