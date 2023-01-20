Paging through the latest survey research from More in Common, I came upon a phrase that deserves to be carved in stone: “conflict entrepreneurs.” You know them. They are the arsonists who incessantly inflame every disagreement in order to boost their own “brands.” They rile us up and deceive us about the danger of “the other side.”

A conversation I had could have been pulled from the pages of this report. Just before the midterms, I was chatting with someone who was hoping for a GOP sweep to “teach the Democrats a lesson.” What lesson, I asked? She explained that she loves America and resents that all the Democrats want to teach kids to despise this country.