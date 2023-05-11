It is not quite fair to call Missouri’s new emergency rule a “de facto ban” on medical gender transition. But it is not quite unfair, either. The rule promulgated by Attorney General Andrew Bailey leads off by asserting, “Individuals of any age experiencing gender dysphoria or related conditions should be able to and are able to obtain care in Missouri.” But it’s not clear that this will remain true — if those folks want more than some sympathetic talk therapy.

Moreover, the limits wouldn’t apply just to children, but would also make it considerably more onerous to deliver cross-sex hormones or surgeries to adults. It seems likely that, if they take effect, some patients and some providers will be stymied.