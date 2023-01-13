The streets of America are in chaos. Amidst the chaos, young people are taking advantage of the situation to loot and destroy stores, with no regard for the safety of others. Videos of these ruthless thieves have gone viral, showing them ransacking stores and taking whatever they can get their hands on. The cost of this “smash-and-grab” behavior is staggering, with stores losing billions of dollars. And who ultimately pays the price? The consumers, of course, as the cost is passed on to them. It’s a frightening and dangerous situation that shows no signs of stopping.

As the chaos on the streets continues to escalate, the criminals have become bolder than ever. In broad daylight, they are now stealing with impunity. Recently, a video went viral of a group of young men stealing tens of thousands of dollars worth of merchandise from an Apple store on Black Friday. Astonishingly, the patrons and store employees told the thieves to take what they wanted and not to interfere. This is the state of our society today: We are allowing people to steal without any consequences. What kind of example are we setting for our children? What kind of standards are we saying are acceptable?

