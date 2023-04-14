After three months on the job, House Republicans have so far failed to address the top issues facing the country. But at least they have addressed the No. 1 issue.

The House Oversight Committee hauled D.C. government officials before Congress recently to grill them on what Republicans call the “crisis” of crime in the capital, one of approximately 50,000 “crises” the GOP majority has identified. And Rep. Lauren Boebert was just bursting to release a stream of invective.