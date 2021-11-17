Florida police, firefighters and other front-line heroes don’t need to be reminded of the dangers of COVID-19; They see it every day among their own ranks.
And yet, an unknown but sizeable percentage of them still hesitate, a year-and-a-half into this pandemic, to take the easiest and most logical measures to keep themselves and the public they serve safer by wearing masks and getting inoculated.
Time’s up. Billions of people have had a COVID-19 shot. Five-year-olds are now getting inoculated. You should, too.
West Palm Beach Deputy Police Chief Rick Morris — who’s had two shots and a booster — blames the hesitation on conflicting internet communications on the efficacy of the vaccinations. “Lies on both sides,” is how John Kazanjian, president of the Palm Beach County Police Benevolent Association and Florida PBA, puts it, though he encourages members to get the shots, too.
West Palm Beach Fire Chief Diana Matty says firefighters’ explanations for holding back range from politics to resistance to having freedoms curtailed, to just not wanting to take any drug they consider experimental. So firmly and angrily are these positions held, so adamant are some about not wanting to do what others tell them to do — even in fire stations, where people live on top of one another 24 hours a day — that many avoid bringing up the issue for fear of starting a fight, she says.
To be sure, the pandemic was politicized from the start. If the former president who called COVID “The China Virus” consulted history books, he might have been surprised to learn that the Chinese are believed to have invented inoculation, more than 1,000 years ago. Those who fear inoculation should know it has been employed in the United States since 1796, when first used to battle smallpox.
Nearly 7 billion COVID-19 shots have been administered worldwide. The vaccines, developed rapidly but with virtually no ill effects we know of, were approved under the intense scrutiny of many of the world’s best medical minds.
No, the science is not certain. It rarely is. But what is certain is that more than 45 million cases have been recorded in the U.S. and many of the 750,000 dead (about 60,000 in Florida) would have been spared had they been vaccinated.
A survey several months ago of Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office deputies, corrections officers and civilian staff indicated that roughly 60% were vaccinated. That would confirm anecdotal information, from departments around the county, that many have not been.
As Florida Today reported Oct. 16, COVID-19 emerged over the last 18 months as the biggest killer of police in Florida and the U.S. “It has replaced traffic accidents and gunshot wounds as the leading cause of death among law enforcement agents,” the newspaper reported.
Of 374 who died nationwide, 245, or 66%, died of COVID-19, including 15 police officers from Florida.
We don’t know what internet sources are causing confusion among our county’s first responders but the names engraved on the walls of the American Police Hall of Fame & Museum in Titusville, and the lives they represent, are as real as it gets. “Lies on both sides” doesn’t ring true. Not even close.
John Kazanjian, who is also president of the Florida Police Benevolent Association, said the group encourages members to get the COVID vaccination, as he did nine months ago. “I didn’t die or lose an arm,” he said.
But at the same time, he and the police union defend officers’ decision not to be vaccinated as a “personal choice.”
That’s just wrong. Dangerously wrong.
Credible medical sources have by now made clear that while vaccines and masks aren’t perfect, they substantially reduce the chance of catching and spreading, or dying from COVID-19. Those who do have a “breakthrough” case despite having been inoculated, likely will experience far weaker symptoms than had they not had the shots.
Several hundred children have died of COVID, so it’s great news that children now share the protection that vaccines afford.
It’s especially important that public employees protect the public, by protecting themselves. It’s time for the holdouts in our police and fire departments to step up.
You’ve devoted your lives to saving lives. So, do that.
