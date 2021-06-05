For the past 14 months, the expressions “we are living through unprecedented times,” “we are navigating uncharted waters” and “we only socialize within our bubble” were recited almost daily.
Now that many mask mandates have been modified or eliminated and nearly 50% of the U.S. population has received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, the idea of “revenge travel” is unprecedented.
The level of visitor spending in the Keys is in uncharted territory and our tourism economy is in a bubble. This phenomenon is not unique to Monroe County, but it is unique to the travel and leisure sector of America’s economy.
While 65% of all U.S. jobs lost in 2020 were travel- and tourism-related, in a matter of two weeks our island chain went from enjoying one of the lowest unemployment rates in the state to one of the highest.
Fast forward one year later and the euphoria people are feeling as they plan travel to reunite with loved ones, celebrate milestones or simply just get away is something most of us have not experienced in our lifetimes.
Most Americans are only traveling within the confines of the United States this summer because going offshore or overseas continues to have requirements that are confusing, complicated or not permitted.
The Florida Keys, America’s national parks and any beach destination or area offering large outdoor spaces are in high demand. Big-city shopping trips are less popular and the timeframe for cruising remains unclear.
For Floridians and those in land-locked areas with direct flight access, the Keys offer flexibility in accommodations, wide-open spaces, culinary delights, history, fishing, diving culture and live music venues.
A cross-section of Americans is making up for lost time and enjoying all the attributes the Keys offer. They are thrilled to be here — in stark contrast to what we experienced last summer when the initial wave of visitors driving to our destination behaved nothing short of badly.
The Keys are hosting myriad visitors from all walks of life and from all areas of the country.
The lack of competition from other Caribbean-inspired resort areas has created a financial boom for our lodging, attractions and restaurants, but it is stretching our workforce very thin.
The big difference now is that challenges once unique to Monroe County are now being felt across the entire country, with vacation businesses not able to fill key positions.
On a recent 1,000-plus mile road trip in Florida, I personally witnessed many retail outlets and restaurants that reduced their hours of operation due to lack of staff. Adjustments were made in guest services.
Yes, lodging rates, in high-demand areas such as the Keys, have approached record levels, but this is a result of the basic economic principle of supply versus demand.
Guest services such as daily housekeeping may not be offered, reception desks may not be staffed 24 hours a day, towel shortages at the pool and other service shortfalls are symptomatic of the American meteoric economic recovery.
While we are in this euphoric bubble, the visitor is willing to overlook service shortcomings. This will only last for so long. As more destinations become available and compete for the American dollar, the competition will increase and demand will likely stabilize.
Supply and demand will be a factor and impact revenue management. Suppliers will begin to introduce value for price-paid marketing tools, acknowledging that service commensurate with price point will help close the sale. When will this happen? It’s anyone’s guess, but most likely things will slow down when schools return to in-person education in late summer.
Meanwhile, the level of visitor spending provides significant contributions to municipal and county general operating budgets, the land authority as well as the special tourist impact tax, helping to offset increases in the millage rate charged to residents.
As we move toward a more predictable rhythm of a post-pandemic landscape, the economic bubble we find ourselves in will lose some of its air and the tourism business model will return to a more realistic and sustainable level.
Stacey Mitchell is the director of the Monroe County Tourist Development Council.