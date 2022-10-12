There is no universe, no social circle, in which it’s cool to like “The Phantom of the Opera.”

It’s not cool if you’re a normal person — that is, not an obsessive theater nerd. But it’s especially uncool if you are an obsessive theater nerd. Unlike Stephen Sondheim’s wry social commentary, or Rodgers and Hammerstein’s wholesome exuberance, Andrew Lloyd Webber’s “Phantom” is just ... too much. Too melodramatic, too special-effects-driven. And definitely too ‘80s. The synth. The smoke machine. The candelabras. The pyrotechnics. All those rhinestones!