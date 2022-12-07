Reporting this column, I frequently speak to people who work at nonprofits, since they often serve those whose lives are caught up in the currents of our politics. For this year’s holiday giving guide, I want to highlight two small organizations that have particularly impressed me this year.

Because of the end of Roe v. Wade, I’ve spent even more time than usual in 2022 writing about reproductive rights. For those inspired to donate by outrage over abortion bans, there are many great options, from giants like Planned Parenthood to local, grassroots abortion funds. To that list, I’d like to add the Brigid Alliance, because it’s helping to fill a need that’s been terribly exacerbated by the Supreme Court’s decision: funding travel for people who need abortions.