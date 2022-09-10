Donald Trump and his post-truth pioneers have expanded the frontiers of fakery this week.

The former president used his Truth Social site recently to demand that he be declared “the rightful winner” of the 2020 election, and he followed that by posting and sharing the next day a barrage of QAnon slogans and themes, doctored photos and false conspiracy notions, including a claim that the “FBI colluded with Antifa” in the Jan. 6 insurrection and a forged tweet falsely purporting to be from Ivanka Trump calling COVID vaccines “useless.”

