When Elon Musk said he was going to cut up to 75% of Twitter’s workforce last year, I was incredulous. “Layoffs of that magnitude mean critical operations running at half strength,” I pointed out. “It means accidentally firing the only person who knew how to perform some core business function.”

It was so over the top, so obviously irrational, that I could only view this as some Muskian fit of whimsy, soon to be revised under pressure from reality. And sure, in the end he only laid off half the staff, but ... half the staff! Yet the site is still running.