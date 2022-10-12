When you’re telling stories about the economy, housing almost always looms large. It plays a huge role in the economy’s ups and downs: A burst housing bubble was the prime mover in the Great Recession of 2007-09, and the Federal Reserve’s leverage over the economy comes largely from the influence of interest rates on the housing market.

When it comes to inflation, shelter accounts for 32% of the consumer price index and 40% of core consumer prices that exclude volatile food and energy prices. Other measures that try to get at underlying inflation, such as the median increase in prices, are basically tracking housing prices at this point.