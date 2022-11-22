The recent summit in Indonesia between Presidents Joe Biden and Xi Jinping didn’t reset the fundamentals of the U.S.-China relationship, which has been in something of a free fall for several years. But at least it set a “floor,” to use the word favored by the Biden administration, on which the two parties can stand and compete.

This isn’t a reset back to an old norm — that’s gone, for better or worse — but rather a decision to explore rules of engagement for the intense competition that lies ahead.