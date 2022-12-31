Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis’s petition for a statewide grand jury to investigate Pfizer and Moderna for “wrongdoing in Florida with respect to COVID-19 vaccines” is a political stunt, not a serious legal argument. This sort of pandering was probably inevitable, given still-simmering public anger over the pandemic. But that doesn’t make it any less depressing to read, especially given the low quality of the arguments.

Of the public health community’s hopes that vaccines would reduce transmission, the petition says, “It is impossible to imagine that so many influential individuals came to this view on their own. Rather, it is likely that individuals and companies with an incentive to do so created these perceptions for financial gain.”