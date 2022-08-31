In 2019, as he prepared to launch his campaign for mayor of New York, Eric Adams slammed President Donald Trump’s policies at the southern border, tweeting that “New York City will ALWAYS stand up to” Trump and promising: “To anyone in the world fleeing hatred and oppression, the ultimate city of immigrants wants you to remember: you’re ALWAYS welcome here.”

Well, apparently not “ALWAYS.” Now that the Texas Division of Emergency Management has begun transporting to New York City asylum seekers and illegal migrants released from federal custody, Adams is crying foul — calling “horrific” the decision by Gov. Greg Abbott, R, to send about 800 people who had illegally crossed the border and complaining that even before Abbott’s buses arrived New York was already “overburdened” by an “unprecedented surge” of asylum seekers.