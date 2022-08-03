I came to Ireland four years ago to cover the searing story of the Scarlet Letter in the Emerald Isle.

Back then, Ireland had a harsh abortion law, shaped by the views of the Catholic Church. The 8th Amendment to the Irish Constitution, added in 1983, gave fetuses rights equal to the mother’s, ensuring abortion would be illegal, even in cases of rape or incest. Anyone getting the procedure or buying abortion pills online faced up to 14 years in prison. Women were forced to sneak out of the country and go to London if they wanted abortions. Some women went to loan sharks to get the money to travel.