If recent economic headlines have been giving you whiplash, you’re not alone. The economy has been sending lots of mixed messages. Every few days a new report appears to give a wildly different impression of where things stand — and whether Americans should be basking in the boomtimes or battening down the hatches.

In fact, both narratives could be right. There’s really good stuff happening in the economy, implying we’re probably not in recession yet; but there are also some extremely worrying signs, suggesting recession may be imminent.