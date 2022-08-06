Enjoy the mild weather, everyone! We might never have a summer this cool again.

The extended heat waves that in recent weeks have turned the United States, Europe and South Asia into furnaces are not guaranteed to recur next year. Wild anomalies such as last week’s triple-digit temperatures in England — where an 85-degree day was considered positively hellish when I lived there in the 1990s — probably will not become the norm. But according to the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, the planet’s 10 warmest years since record-keeping began have all been since 2010.