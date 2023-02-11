Welcome to American History Month — often called Black History Month. The former can’t be understood without the latter.

As this year’s observance begins, cynical Republican politicians are trying to advance their own careers by whitewashing our nation’s past. Florida’s bombastic Gov. Ron DeSantis has been in the headlines for pushing the College Board to retreat on its draft curriculum for Advanced Placement African American studies. But he’s hardly alone. When Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin took office last year, his first executive act was to bar the state’s public schools from teaching “inherently divisive concepts” about our history regarding race.