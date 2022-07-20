The development of taste is a curse. I’ve always maintained this. The best stomachs are not those that refuse all food, as Voltaire writes in “Candide.” Taste is miserable. Better not to have it. Once you are able to discern that some things are better than others, you start to become dissatisfied and picky, and everything around you goes downhill. If you are a penguin, you risk driving your aquarium toward the brink of collapse.

This is the curse of taste. You are delighted for many years with coffee, say. All coffee is the same. You are at McDonalds? Tremendous! At Starbucks? Sure! At a gas station? Better yet. And then one day, through no fault of your own, you are subjected to somebody’s fancy, good coffee, and you taste it and detect that it has notes of something and hints of something else. And presto, you are expelled from the garden forever! You have knowledge of good coffee and of evil coffee. Now you drink your normal coffee and it turns to ashes in your mouth.

