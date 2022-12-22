According to the avalanche of posts by reporters Matt Taibbi and Bari Weiss, and writer Michael Shellenberger, to whom new Twitter owner and CEO Elon Musk provided access to internal communications, Twitter massively “shadow-banned,” restricted and even flat-out blocked access to conservatives and conservative content.

So, how does the anti-Donald Trump and the anti-conservative Left ignore and even justify this nefarious practice? How do they completely ignore real “election interference” and this blatant attack to manipulate information to alter what we read, how we think and how we vote?