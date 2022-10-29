Explanations for Kanye West’s antisemitism and anti-Black conservative views have become a cultural industry unto themselves, and no wonder. The multihyphenate artist now legally known as Ye is a kind of political kaleidoscope. From one angle, his descent invites debates about what mental illness does and doesn’t do to those who suffer from it. From another, it’s about what kind of Black person conservatives are willing to embrace.

All these questions are beside the point. Antisemitism is a scourge, no matter how a person arrives at it. Analyzing West’s trajectory or the meaning of his descent won’t provide a definitive explanation of him, or of anyone else. The only thing this endless analysis achieves is to repeat and rebroadcast this bile.