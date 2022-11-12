The Supreme Court’s newest member, Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, got to the heart of the matter in recent oral arguments over affirmative action in college admissions: Does the nation’s long history of racial discrimination still matter?

The court’s conservative majority seems poised to tell universities they may no longer consider race as a factor in admissions. But if any justices end up having second thoughts, it might be because of a hypothetical situation Jackson posited to Students for Fair Admissions attorney Patrick Strawbridge, who argued for banning the University of North Carolina and Harvard University’s affirmative action policies.