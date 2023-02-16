We have had quite a week for things in the sky! It’s enough to make you panic every time you look up: What is friend? What is foe? Well, now you can relax. I have assembled this guide for whether to shoot at an unidentified flying object:

Big, round, bright; emits some sort of radiation; when you stare at it too long you go, “Ow!”: This is the sun. It is not in your airspace. Do not shoot at it.