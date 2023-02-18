This time, the victims were students at Michigan State University. This time, the gunman had no apparent connection with the people he shot or the school they attended. This time, the assailant killed himself before we could learn why he went on his rampage. But we do know how: with a gun.

If a man intent on killing had not obtained a gun, three MSU students would not be dead and five others would not be hospitalized in critical condition. The campus in East Lansing, Mich., would not be traumatized. Some students would not bear the burden of having survived the November 2021 mass shooting at Oxford High School, roughly 80 miles away, in which four students were killed — only to live through a second school shooting just 15 months later.