Monroe County would like to clarify and correct the issues raised in The Key West Citizen editorial (Nov. 28) regarding the garbage truck that severed AT&T and Comcast fiber lines at Mile Marker 86 that impacted communication services for a few hours. Monroe County does not have the legal authority to regulate or control AT&T, Comcast and other similar commercial providers. We are, however, a large customer of both providers and contacted our government liaisons urging both companies prioritize service restoration. Most services were restored within a couple of hours. Monroe County will continue to work with the companies as they identify plans to further harden their infrastructure and limit future outages.
The Comcast and AT&T-owned fiber lines are used to provide almost all data and cellphone services to the residents and businesses of Monroe County. As publicly traded companies, both have spent significant resources hardening and improving their infrastructure in the Florida Keys, especially since Hurricane Irma. Currently, both use aerial (fiber attached to utility poles) and subterranean (fiber buried beneath the ground in protective conduit) methods to connect Monroe County to the mainland. The physical geography of Florida Keys introduces challenges, which limits the ability to have different paths for aerial fiber, and the composition of the land makes subterranean fiber difficult to run through rock and coral. There are also the 42 main bridges that need to be crossed, as well as the many other side bridges, and constant maintenance due to the salt air.
While Monroe County will continue to challenge both companies to improve the resiliency of their Florida Keys infrastructure, this is not an easy, inexpensive or quick project. Knowing this, the county has been proactive in researching, identifying and contacting other companies. Unfortunately, discussions with Google Fiber, an underwater cable company, and other potential providers have yielded no success because the Florida Keys environment is too difficult and/or not profitable for the companies. Currently, Monroe County is communicating with a low-earth orbit (LEO) satellite company to participate in their upcoming beta program during 2021. We expect this service to be extremely beneficial but recognize that LEO satellite service will have its own issues as well. For citizens and businesses that could be seriously impacted by future outages, there are other satellite internet services available that could be purchased as backup communications solutions, like Hughes Net, Iridium Go and Garmin inReach, to name a few.
Monroe County does not have the leverage or control over private companies providing private services, nor is it feasible for Monroe County itself to take on an expensive project like this based on significant restrictions imposed by F.S. 350.81 on government entities that decide to provide communications services. For now, let us be thankful for living in the beautiful Florida Keys and for the few inconveniences like these that are sometimes caused by our unique geography.
Roman Gastesi is the Monroe County Administrator; Alan MacEachern is the Monroe County IT Director.