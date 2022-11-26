House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has never really been the “San Francisco limousine liberal” of her critics’ imagination. Nancy D’Alesandro is still the daughter of a ward-heeling, old-school Baltimore mayor who taught her to practice politics by counting votes and twisting arms. Along with thick skin and a wicked sense of humor, these skills helped make Pelosi by far the most consequential speaker of our time.

Her decision to step aside, at 82, gives the Democratic Party the opportunity to let a new generation of leadership emerge. Some would say it’s past time. But it is hard to imagine anyone but Pelosi having kept House Democrats so united over the past two tumultuous decades — or, more recently, leading them to such a surprisingly good showing in the midterm elections. And whatever a rising generation of Democrats makes of Pelosi’s positions, her successors would be wise to emulate her way of doing business.