On Oct. 14, 1962, a Korean War veteran, breathing 100 percent oxygen at 72,500 feet, flew a U-2 spy plane from California across Cuba, his camera snapping 928 photos. On Oct. 15, the photos had been analyzed and the Cuban missile crisis had arrived.

The fuse that led to this was lit in April 1961, when John F. Kennedy earned Nikita Khrushchev’s contempt with the Bay of Pigs debacle. Emboldened, the Soviet leader made a stupefying wager: He could sneak into Cuba dozens of 86-ton missiles (some dwellings on the island had to be demolished to truck the 80-foot-long cylinders to launch sites) and more than 40,000 Soviet military personnel, erect the missiles undetected, and reveal this geostrategic coup de main in a dramatic November United Nations speech.