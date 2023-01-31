Well, the State Department’s recent decision to change its standard communique typeface from Times New Roman has caused quite a meltdown — or, as I like to call it, a font-do.

However, I’m sure the State Department carefully considered many options before making the switch. Calibri won on the grounds of accessibility, with the hope that a sans serif typeface would be more broadly legible. Here are some of the other fonts — and the messages their selection would have sent — that I hope the department considered.