Once a tiny segment of our existence — a mere association with a group whose ideas align with ours on average — political parties have evolved from simple associations into our primary identities. They have absorbed our perspectives, entered our daily conversation and permeated all forms of media. As more and more individuals become radicalized within their own parties, one must consider if party loyalty has gone too far.

It seems logical to me that there would be only a small number of individuals whose ideas perfectly match those of their party and its leaders. As we listen to the media and observe a rising number of real-life individuals who fit this criterion, it becomes evident that party loyalty has supplanted reasoning and individualism in the masses; it has become the mainstream, not the fringe.