Mike Pence deserves it.

Specifically, the former vice president deserves at least a modicum of sympathy after all he’s been through. He came perilously close, we now know, to what his then-chief of staff says “would have been a massacre” on Jan. 6. Secret Service agents protecting Pence called their family members to say goodbye as the rioters closed in. President Donald Trump was at best indifferent to his vice president’s prospective demise, saying Pence “deserves it” for doing his constitutional duty and certifying the election results.