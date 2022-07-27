President Vladimir Putin is betting that a long war in Ukraine will exhaust his adversaries sooner than it does Russia. He might be right, but there are ways for the United States and its allies to confound this strategy.

The West’s trump card is its fundamental economic strength — if it can summon the will to exercise it. President Joe Biden said on Feb. 24, the day the war began, that he would “impose severe costs on the Russian economy, both immediately and over time. ... We’re going to impair their ability to compete in a high-tech 21st-century economy.”