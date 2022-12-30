Humpty Dumpty is the world’s most famous egg, immortalized for sitting on a wall before suffering a very great fall. “All the king’s horses and all the king’s men,” goes the legendary nursery rhyme, “couldn’t put Humpty together again.”

Former President Donald Trump is looking a lot like Humpty Dumpty these days, as the criminal investigations targeting him pile up and accelerate and his shell shows more cracks with each passing week. Last week a Wall Street Journal poll reflected Trump trailing Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis by 14% among Republicans asked to choose a favorite for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination. A USA Today poll released a day earlier had Trump trailing by 23%. Meanwhile, the former president made another stop on his “How Many Ways Can I Make a Fool of Myself?” tour by announcing that he had a “major announcement” to make. This turned out to be an announcement that he was selling trading cards featuring himself as a cartoon superhero, offered to all interested suckers for a mere $99 per set.