Be careful what you wish for. Republican zealots spent decades trying to erase the constitutional right to abortion. Last year, they finally succeeded — and now they are reaping the whirlwind.

Supreme Court Justice Samuel A. Alito Jr.’s smug and self-satisfied majority opinion in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization took away fundamental rights of privacy and bodily autonomy that had been recognized, and protected, for half a century. It is now clear that the ruling also generated a backlash against the Republican Party, which is radically out of step with public sentiment on the issue of abortion.

Tags

Recommended for you