Here’s a question: What does Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida think about Medicare? Medicaid? Social Security? The Affordable Care Act?

DeSantis has built his national political image on well-timed and strategically chosen battles. First it was opposition to COVID mitigation strategies and vaccine mandates. Then it was open hostility toward LGB (and especially) T. Floridians and anything and anyone deemed woke. Now it is an escalation of both moves, aimed at seizing the right flank in the Republican presidential contest, which has already begun to move away from behind-the-scenes jockeying to open competition between rivals.