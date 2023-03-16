The political landscape of America has been fraught with tension and division, but one issue that has transcended party lines and united citizens across the nation is the growing concern over crime. The recent announcement by President Joe Biden that he will take a firm stance against crime has come as a small glimmer of hope to Republicans, and even many Democrats, who have been calling for action to address this pressing issue.

Biden is typically seen as beholden to the far left, yet he has taken a step in the right direction by announcing his intention to sign a bill that would override the D.C. Council’s override of the D.C. mayor, who originally vetoed a bill that would allow lighter sentences for those who commit petty crimes.